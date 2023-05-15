Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

