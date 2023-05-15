Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

