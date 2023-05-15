Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,632 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the typical volume of 10,935 call options.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock traded up $3.25 on Monday, reaching $36.28. 4,794,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Ossiam grew its holdings in Western Digital by 21,407.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 886,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 882,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 350.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 366,351 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 427,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 51,554 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 141,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

