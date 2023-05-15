TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Scott A. Mell Sells 1,150 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TriMas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.62. 60,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.