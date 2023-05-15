Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 663,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 397,618 shares.The stock last traded at $14.38 and had previously closed at $13.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Featured Stories

