Truist Financial Begins Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.45.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 233,926 shares of company stock worth $1,271,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after acquiring an additional 372,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 589,623 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.