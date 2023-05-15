Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 372 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 27,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $530.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

