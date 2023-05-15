Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

