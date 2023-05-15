Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after buying an additional 46,649 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.46 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.10.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.