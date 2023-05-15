Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $325.73 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average of $308.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

