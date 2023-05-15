Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.721 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TD. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.