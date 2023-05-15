Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 590 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC increased its position in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,199 shares of company stock worth $6,974,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

