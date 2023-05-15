Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.