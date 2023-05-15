Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,592,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,978,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,126,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $563,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $103.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

