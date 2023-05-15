Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 10,292 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,884,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,803,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after buying an additional 763,189 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 761,022 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

