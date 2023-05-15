Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 242 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.42 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $221.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.