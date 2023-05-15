Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Tucows has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $264.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,666,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,751,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 391,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in Tucows by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,787,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tucows by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

