Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of Tucows stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Tucows has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $264.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter.
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
