Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 707,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,971,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 864,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $110.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

