Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 12.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.4% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.43. 201,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,297,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Specifically, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 13.1 %

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,157,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 47.8% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 309,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 281.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 725,733 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

