Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $12.40

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.05. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $532.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $35,451.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,572.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $35,451.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,572.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,834 shares of company stock valued at $414,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Stories

