Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349,247 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $182,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

UNP stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $197.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

