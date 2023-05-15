Unionview LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Unionview LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $39.18. 14,454,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,098,266. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

