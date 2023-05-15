Unionview LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Unionview LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.32. 2,299,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

