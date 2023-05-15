Unionview LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Unionview LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,650,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

