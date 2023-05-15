United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of UG opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

