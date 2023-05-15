United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMC. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

