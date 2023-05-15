Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.97

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 267584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Upbound Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.77.
Upbound Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.43%.
Insider Transactions at Upbound Group
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,609.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Company Profile
Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
