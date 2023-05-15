Upstart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 119,426 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average volume of 83,688 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,003,204. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Upstart by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Upstart by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.78. 13,998,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,587. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

