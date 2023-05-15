USD Coin (USDC) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. USD Coin has a market cap of $29.97 billion and approximately $15.30 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 29,969,322,029 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

