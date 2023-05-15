USDX [Kava] (USDX) One Day Volume Hits $1.09 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $79.53 million and $1.09 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,416.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00428862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00129270 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00040391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

