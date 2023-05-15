UUV Aquabotix Ltd (ASX:1CG) Insider Buys A$32,625.00 in Stock

UUV Aquabotix Ltd (ASX:1CG – Get Rating) insider Russell Baskerville acquired 3,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,625.00 ($22,193.88).
UUV Aquabotix Stock Performance
