VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) CEO George W.M. Maxwell Buys 10,000 Shares

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) CEO George W.M. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.73. 1,148,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

