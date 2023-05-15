VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) CEO George W.M. Maxwell Buys 10,000 Shares

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) CEO George W.M. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.73. 1,148,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.