Vai Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.12 million and approximately $6,569.86 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

