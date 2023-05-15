Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of VLN opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 67,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,152,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

