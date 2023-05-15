VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 730,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,659,213 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $25.19.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

Institutional Trading of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

