Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Lifted by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,315. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

