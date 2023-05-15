Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lowered by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

