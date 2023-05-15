Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.