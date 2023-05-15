Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,712,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 1,579,643 shares.The stock last traded at $46.36 and had previously closed at $46.48.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

