Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 373,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.