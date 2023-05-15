Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCELGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $35.46.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vericel by 600.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.