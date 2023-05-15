Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $35.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vericel by 600.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.