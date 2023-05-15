ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.18

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 87231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

