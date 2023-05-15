Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.33. 953,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,160. The company has a market capitalization of $433.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

