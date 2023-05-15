Vonovia SE (VONOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on June 29th

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4165 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.
Vonovia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.32.
Vonovia Company Profile
