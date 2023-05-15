Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,754. The company has a market cap of $412.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

