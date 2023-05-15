Wanchain Price Hits $0.21 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.69 million and $552,559.58 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,545,329 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

