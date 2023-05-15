WAXE (WAXE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $56.53 or 0.00207910 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $18,521.30 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

