Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 2,356 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 5.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $333.10. The stock had a trading volume of 980,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,712. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

