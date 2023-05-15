Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.15. 464,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,270. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

