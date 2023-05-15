Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after buying an additional 161,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.86. 191,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

